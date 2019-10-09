Baby injured, bruised up by mother on drugs and alcohol, report says

PASCO, CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A woman admitted her “brain doesn’t work properly” on drugs and alcohol when asked why her baby was found with multiple bruises on his body, a Pasco County arrest report said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested Angela Sisenstein, 41, Tuesday afternoon in Holiday. Sisentein was charged with child abuse.

The responding deputy said the suspect’s 1-year-old child had several bruises on his body and various other injuries to his neck, right ear, back, and abdomen. The deputy said the injuries were indication of something done intentional.

According to the arrest report, Sisentein admitted to relapsing on drugs and alcohol during the time the bruises were found on the baby, and told the deputy her “mind was not right.”

The deputy said Sisentein could not explain how her child was injured, and said her “brain doesn’t work properly when using drugs and alcohol.”

