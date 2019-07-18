Ax-ellent! Test your throwing skills at ‘Raider Axe Lodge’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We must axe you a question…

Are you looking for a new activity to do with friends or on a date night?

Well, why not grab the gang and an axe and throw it at some wood.

Yes, seriously.

The trendy new sport is taking over the Tampa Bay area and you don’t have to be a lumberjack to swing at the target.

Raider Axe Lodge in Tampa will show you the perfect technique to hit that bullseye.

Owner Fredrick Cunningham says its all about having the correct hand placement and putting your whole body into it.

If your itching to put on a flannel and take your shot book your session 24 hours in advance Tuesday through Sunday.

It is $30 per person for a 2 hour session. Private events are also available.

Raider Axe Lodge is located by Tampa International Airport at 5018 North Coolidge Ave #4.

