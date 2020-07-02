LIVE NOW /
Authorities investigating truck fire at Clearwater hotel

News

WFLA photo

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are investigating after a truck was found engulfed in flames behind at Quality Inn & Suites in Clearwater.

The truck was found burning at the hotel, which is located at 3511 Hospitality Lane, early Thursday morning.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the truck when it caught fire.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and St. Pete Fire Rescue are investigating the incident.

