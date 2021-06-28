Authorities identify 3 additional victims of Surfside building collapse; death toll now at 11

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews recovered two bodies Monday from the rubble at the scene of Thursday’s condominium collapse in Surfside.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who confirmed the information at press briefings, said that one body was recovered early Monday morning while another was removed during the day.

The mayor said 11 people are now confirmed to be dead and 150 people are unaccounted for. Human remains have also been recovered at the scene over the past few days.

All 11 people pulled from the rubble have now been identified:

  • Frank Kleiman: 55 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
  • Michael David Altman; 50 years old; recovered 6/28/2021
  • Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz): 74 years old; recovered 6/27/2021
  • Marcus Joseph Guara: 52 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Luis Bermudez: 26 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Anna Ortiz: 46 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Leon Oliwkowicz: 80 years old; recovered 6/26/2021
  • Gladys Lozano, 79 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
  • Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old; recovered 6/25/2021
  • Stacie Dawn Fang: 54 years old; recovered 6/24/2021
  • Antonio Lozano, 83 years old; recovered 6/24/2021

