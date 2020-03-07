Breaking News
Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Sheriff: Investigation is still in the early stages

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home. Tommy told News Channel 11 in February that he called the Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

Evelyn Mae Boswell

Evelyn was reported missing in February, but authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued on Feb. 19. Investigators received hundreds of leads in the weeks following.

“I first want to thank the community for their outpouring of love, support, and prayers for the last 17 days, when Evelyn was first reported missing,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night.

“At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages,” Cassidy said. “There is a lot of work left to be done.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

