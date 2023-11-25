FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WFLA) — The sky above Alaska was bright with Northern Lights Friday.

Fairbanks resident Kirk Manley said after a week of snow, he caught an Aurora Borealis in the sky.

Credit: Kirk Manley

These Northern Lights are caused by electrons colliding with oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the polar regions. These collisions cause energy spikes in the atmospheric molecules, which release light as they go back down to their lower energy state.

The equivalent of these lights in the lower atmosphere is called the Aurora Australis.