ATM robber shot by victim’s boyfriend

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man protecting his girlfriend, shoots a 19-year-old thief after the teen tried to rob the woman at a bank ATM.

Naomi Smith banks at Suncoast Credit Union in North Port.

She just heard about the shooting Friday morning.

“I carry but you never know right. It’s crazy I’m just shocked just thinking about it. Holy cow you know,” said Smith.

Police said suspects 19-year-old Ryan Warren and 25-year-old Eric Mckenzie tried to rob a woman at the ATM on Sumter Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday evening.

North Port Police Department

Investigators said McKenzie was the getaway driver and Warren was the gunman.

“She was approached with somebody with a gun,” said Joshua Taylor with the North Port Police Department.

Investigators said the victim’s boyfriend was watching the robbery go down from his vehicle.

“However her boyfriend was in the car waiting for her to return from the ATM,” said Taylor. “(He) was armed got out of the vehicle and defended his girlfriend.”

The boyfriend fired four shots, striking Warren.

He and McKenzie took off but called 911 moments later near the GoodWill.

“Hold on bro, hold on bro,” said the caller. “Please hurry ma’am, please.”

They found the suspects in the parking lot near the GoodWill, where Warren was taken to the hospital and McKenzie, taken into custody.

“That’s what the second amendment is for,” said Smith. “What armed safety is for. Good for him cause God only knows what would have happened had he not been there, you know.”

The State Attorney’s Office said both the shooter and his girlfriend are considered victims in this case. Therefore Marsy’s law applies to both of them.

Warren will be transported to jail once he’s recovered.

McKenzie could go before a judge tomorrow.