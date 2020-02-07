At least 2 Seminole families displaced from storm damage

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple families are without their homes Friday after a storm tore through their Seminole neighborhood late Thursday night.

A home at the end of the block on Oakdale Terrace is where a couple, Mike and Gana Kelley, hunkered down in their bathroom with their dog to take shelter. They say it got really loud and banging sounds began. A tree fell on their home and water started pouring into the home.









Just a few doors down on the same block another house was damaged. Two minutes after Thursday night’s tornado warning alerted David Freeman’s phone, an oak tree fell on his house. He said his mom was getting ready to go to bed and usually would have already been sleeping right where the tree fell but luckily she waited up to talk to him. He said they usually wouldn’t have been up that late but he was late at work.

“It sounded like destruction,” Freeman said. “I saw the shed which is an aluminum shed just get destroyed, so that’s what I thought it was.”

Freeman told 8 On Your Side, seven people, including himself, were inside at the time of the crash. One baby is included in that number. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured.

Seminole County Fire Rescue arrived to the house within minutes of the tree toppling over. EMS took Freeman’s stepdad to the hospital for minor injuries but he was released from the hospital Friday morning.

Now a huge cleanup effort is underway. Cleanup crews will have to remove this tree and eventually the damage to the home will have to be fixed. “It was great for shade and everything else, but I never thought the whole tree would come down,” Freeman said. “When it came down I thought it’d be branches. I didn’t think the wind would take the whole tree down.”