ASK JOHN: Why do Americans drive on the right side of the road?

From the earliest days of human history, our ancestors were never satisfied with the status quo.

They sought to quench their thirst for knowledge, they explored the unknown and they conquered medical mysteries.

And even today, we still ask the hard questions.

That’s why we’re here to give you the answers with Ask John! It’s a chance for you to weigh in and ask whatever is on your mind.

Hallie from Sarasota asks: What did you want to be when you grew up?

“Up until high school, I wanted to be an astronaut,” said John. “I realized that I wasn’t good at math or science so sadly that dream was dashed. But I’m still optimistic that I will visit space one day!”

Kate from Tampa asks: Why do we say ‘Attorney-at-Law’? Can you be an attorney at anything else?

The quick answer is no. You can’t be an ‘Attorney-at-Dentistry’ or an ‘Attorney-at-Scuba Diving.’

An expert told me this all boils down to the difference between the words-‘lawyer’ and ‘attorney’.

A lawyer is a law school graduate, but an attorney has passed the bar. In some states, attorneys are not allowed to use the term ‘esquire’ on their name, so they use ‘Attorney-at-Law.’

However, there are some little used terms like ‘Attorney Ad litem’- which is an advocate for a child, and Attorney-in-Fact, a person who is authorized to act on behalf of someone else.

AJ from Sarasota asks: Why do Americans drive on the right side of the road?

For many European visitors, this has got to be confusing, so just why do we drive on the right?

Historians say ancient Romans drove their chariots on the left side of the road because it was easier to steer or pull out their swords.

Centuries later, as colonists spread across the US, the streets were wider, and it gave rise to freight wagons pulled by a large team of horses.

Operators sat on a rear left horse and rode on the right side of the road so they could see the roadway better.

Then in the 20th century, Henry Ford designed the Model T with a left positioned steering wheel, and the rest is history.

