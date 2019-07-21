ASK JOHN: Why are we seeing algae and bacterial infections at our beaches?

Mankind’s thirst for knowledge have inspired our ancestors to conquer wild frontiers, walk on the moon, and explore the far reaches of our galaxy.

Eli from Sarasota asks: Why is Peter Pan chunky peanut butter the superior of all peanut butter spreads?

“Well, Eli. It’s because it is! Science proves it,” John replied jokingly.

In John’s humble, non-sponsored opinion he adds: “Peter Pan chunky peanut butter has the perfect ratio of crunchy peanuts without being too difficult to spread. Plus it just tastes better than all those other jars of peanut butter. Slather up some crunchy peter pan on some wonder bread, and you’re about to have a heavenly lunch.”

Ken from Sarasota sent a question on Twitter: What is your most memorable time as an Air Force brat?

“For most of my childhood I was very privileged to grow up in a foreign country,” said John.

“For a total of 5 years, I lived in the country of Panama- home of the famous Panama Canal,” he said.

“It was an incredible experience- the jungle was literally just beyond our backyard, and we saw all sorts of crazy wildlife. We once had to call animal control because two 20-foot boa constrictors were outside our home. Living there helped expand my boundaries, it gave me a richer respect for other cultures, and I developed a greater appreciation for our home, the United States.”

Our last question comes from Dave in Bradenton. Dave asks: What’s happening with our beaches in Florida? Red tide, bacterial infections, stinking sea weed…is there a link?

We’ve been covering a lot of these stories in recent weeks, and undoubtedly its got a lot of people worried.

So John asked some scientists and ultimately- the cause is the weather.

Officials say in recent months, we’ve had a long string of record high temperatures and that contributes to bacterial growth in the water.

One expert also said we’ve had lots of rainfall since May. All that rain can impact the salinity of coastal waters, and that coupled with nutrients that wash over from land can also play a big role in bacterial growth.

So the best thing you can do is keep track of beach conditions before you head out and be very cautious if you have any cuts or scrapes.

For those that want to know the current beach conditions at local public beaches: visitbeaches.org

This shows more than just the signs of red tide, it also has debris, seaweed, crowds, and more.

The site updated twice daily

If you’d like to see the current red tide status, go to: myfwc.com/redtidestatus

There is a sample map that is updated daily. Additionally, people can sign up to receive a status report from FWC on Fridays of the current red tide status.

If you ever have questions about bacteria in the water you can visit the Department of Health

If you are wanting to know more about blue-green algae or freshwater algae species: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection

They’ve developed a sample map that is updated with samples of different types of algae that DEP monitors.

Information on Shellfish closures can be found here.

When a red tide bloom is present, NOAA does a respiratory forecast here.

