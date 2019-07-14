ASK JOHN: What should I take when I evacuate for a hurricane?

We live in a world with a lot of uncertainty. Undoubtedly, these trying times raise a lot of questions. So that’s why we’re here to provide the answers with Ask John!

It’s a chance for you to weigh in and ask whatever is on your mind!

Jessica from Sarasota asks: If given a chance to receive $25,000 in exchange for cheering on the Gators for the rest of your life, would you?

John emphatically answered no.

“That’s a paltry sum for a lifetime of torture,” said John. “Go Noles.”

Burton from Weeki Wachee asks: What does the job of a news anchor involve off-screen?

The job of a news anchor is much more than sitting on the news desk. Anchors are heavily involved in the creation of the show, helping with story selection and writing stories.

Often, they will go out and report as well.

Anchors are also heavily involved in the community. They take part in community functions, emcee various benefits and support important causes.

Omar from Sarasota asks: What is your favorite M&M flavor?

John’s favorite is peanut M&Ms. He’s been eating them as long as he can remember. If you really want to make his day, surprise him with a bag.

Ed’s favorite is peanut butter M&Ms. He prefers to freeze them before eating them.

Beth from Bradenton asks: What are the five most important things to have on hand if a hurricane is coming your way?

This is a very timely question. If you’re asked to evacuate, getting all your essentials could be a very daunting task.

So after some discussion, we boiled it down to the 5 most important things.

First, you need food and water. Experts suggest you bring enough food and water to last you a couple of days.

Next, you should take important documents, your IDs, medical records, any important documents that you can’t afford to lose.

Third, you should carry cash because if there’s no power, your credit card could be worthless.

Fourth, bring along a flashlight and some batteries.

Fifth- take a weather radio. If you need to hunker down, you can listen to the latest updates.

Also an honorable mention here- take a phone charger. There are external batteries you can charge ahead of time, you can also find a solar powered phone charger in stores.

If you ever have any questions, don’t ask Google- Ask john!

Send him a question through Facebook or Twitter at @WFLAJohn or through Instragram @sarasotatvreporter.

He might answer it next Sunday!