Artistic swimmers to compete in Junior & Youth International Open in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Young artistic swimmers will be heading back into the water to compete in the USA Artistic Swimming 2021 Youth and Junior International Open.

The competition is being hosted by USA Artistic Swimming in partnership with UANA at the Long Center in Clearwater Aug. 16 through Aug. 22.

Athletes have been spending around eight hours a day practicing in the water, putting in nearly 40 hours of training a week.

Artistic Swimmer Ivy Davis started artistic swimming when she was around 6 years old. She also said she trains around 40 hours a week on top of her schoolwork.

“It’s just something that I’ve always done and honestly I don’t know what I’d do without it. All of our team working together is just so exciting,” Davis said.

If you are a parent looking to get your child involved with artistic swimming, also known as synchronized swimming, you can search for clubs near you on the USA Artistic Swimming website.

“Find your local club that is near by, either at a YMCA or at a pool. Just find a passion for it because I really love it and I feel like a lot of kids will love it too,” Artistic Swimmer Kenny Gaudet said.