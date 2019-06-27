‘Art on Maple Street’ brings biscuits and crafts together

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Art on Maple Street brings over 20 different vendors together to share the love of their craft with downtown St. Pete.

At the recurring event, you can shop at the market and try samples for free of Maple Street Biscuit Company’s signature biscuit sandwiches and coffee.

The signature biscuits include the squawk and goat, the farmer and the sticky maple. If that isn’t enough, you can snag a cinnamon biscuit too.

Coming in July, you’ll also be able to sip on mimosas, screwdrivers, and bloody mary’s.

The community event is a passion project for the 600 block makers market, including Maple Street Biscuit Company owner Josh Kittinger.

The event is free for anyone to attend every third Sunday every month at noon to 4 p.m.

Art on Maple Street is hosted at the Maple Street Biscuit Company at 662 Central Avenue in Downtown St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Art on Maple Street at the Maple Street Biscuit Company.