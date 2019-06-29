Deadly mosque shooting suspect released on bond

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A judge has granted bail to a man suspected of killing another man outside of a mosque in Tampa in May.

Rakibul Haque, 40, of Temple Terrace, was released from jail early Monday morning after a judge set his bond at $250,000.

Haque is charged with second-degree felony murder with a firearm in the May 20 death on Rafat Saeed. He turned himself in Saturday afternoon after a warrant for his arrest went out Friday.

Saeed was gunned down in the parking lot of The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay mosque. When an off duty deputy arrived he reports seeing Haque holding a gun.

“He shot him twice in the back and he took him from his family; wife and the kids,” said the victim’s cousin Ali Aryby.

“We lost him. The point is we lost my cousin,” Aryby said Sunday as friends and family gathered at his home to observe 40 days since his death.

“I believe they’re asking for justice to be served, not necessarily revenge. I think the family is relieved with the news today. We’re pleased that something is in process, that is happening,” says the family attorney, Sam Badawi.

Haque’s attorney says he has lived in Tampa for 7 years and here is here lawfully on a green card. The attorney said their client has no history of violence and is not believed to be a flight risk.

“He has been local since this incident occurred and in consistent contact with me. I have been in fairly consistent contact with the detective on this case. I placed a call to the state attorney’s office last week to discuss this and he voluntarily turned himself in on Saturday,” said Haque’s attorney.

However, the State Attorney’s Office disagrees and believes he is a danger to the community.

“The defendant is originally from Bangladesh and the state is under the belief that he does present a flight risk,” the prosecutor added.

The judge also issued several no contact orders along with Haque having to surrender his passport and his firearms. If he does bond out, he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

Relieved to have the man accused in the crime behind bars, family and friends say they are sticking with this until the end.

“I think he needs to spend all his life in a prison to pay for what he did to my cousin,” said Aryby.