PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Four years after the body of an infant was found in the ocean off the coast of South Florida, an arrest has been made in connection with her death.

According to NBC Affiliate 6 South Florida, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce the arrest during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

On June 1, 2018, the body of “Baby June” was found and authorities have spent years trying to identify the infant ever since.

According to the news outlet, the body was located when an off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter saw the body when he was on a charter boat near the Boynton Beach Inlet.

A medical examiner had ruled the case a homicide. It was determined that the baby was no more than 14 days old. She had a needle prick to her heel and her umbilical cord had been cut.

Investigators believe that the baby may have been born in Broward County at the end of May and stated that she is likely mixed race, black or Hispanic.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.