ZooTampa launches new conservation effort ‘ZT Saves’ to help save local animals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa has launched a new conservation effort to save local endangered species.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park launched “ZT Saves” hoping to strengthen the conservation of wildlife in Florida and its contributions towards saving endangered species throughout the world.

As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), ZooTampa participates in 115 Species Survival Programs which help in the long-term sustainability of vulnerable, threatened and endangered species.

The Zoo is also home to the state-of-the-art David A Straz Jr Manatee Critical Care Center which is one of only four centers of its kind that provides specialized care for injured and orphaned manatees.

ZooTampa also works with state and federal partners to provide medical care to injured or orphaned Florida black bears and endangered Florida panthers in addition to the propagation of key species such as the Eastern indigo snake and Puerto Rican crested toad.

ZooTampa supports conservation partners engaged in field initiatives to protect species and their natural habitats. Partners include the International Rhino Foundation, VETPAW (African species), 96 Elephants, Bornean Orangutan Survival Foundation, Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (penguins). Okapi Conservation Project and the Pan Africa Sanctuary Alliance Keeper Training Program (primates).

