Zombies invade Tampa’s nautical Halloween attraction ‘UNDead in the Water’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Zombies are taking over a Tampa Bay staple for a Halloween event you won’t want to miss.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us aboard the American Victory for spooky fun.

UNDead in the Water is Tampa’s only authentic nautical haunted attraction.

Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive.

Avoid being eaten by the infected zombie stowaways while the Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew fights for humanity’s very survival.

The attraction is open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween night.

UNDead in the Water will take place aboard the American Victory Ship located behind The Florida Aquarium.

CLICK HERE to learn more about UNDead in the Water.