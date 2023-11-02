TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This time of the year is the perfect time to explore some of the most haunted places in Tampa Bay, including the SpookEasy Lounge.

The SpookEasy Lounge first opened in 2018 at a different location in Ybor City before moving into its current building on North 15th Street.

Known as a “dry bar”, the SpookEasy Lounge serves kava, botanical teas, coffee, mocktails and a variety of food.

According to Owner Kat Travers, the century-old building sits on the site of a former orphanage.

“It’s always fun and entertaining to watch new guests come through the door and see their reaction because they’re usually all blown away,” she said.

Inside, customers can expect different styles of Gothic and Victorian furniture. Life-sized horror movie characters also line the SpookEasy’s walls in the windows.

Travers also said there are currently about 17 spirits that haunt the SpookEasy and has even experienced some of their activity herself.

“They’re all friendly,” she said. “Don’t worry about it. A lot of them are children, so they’re not evil or mean in any way. They just want to be seen and heard that’s it.”

SpookEasy Lounge is open daily starting at 11 a.m.

The Catacombs serves alcoholic drinks below the SpookEasy Lounge Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. then Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.