Yoga on the Lawn: Bella Prana offers donation-based class at Armature Works

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bella Prana Wellness Collective in Tampa is focused on making yoga more affordable and inclusive.

Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, Bella Prana instructors host donation-based yoga sessions on the Front Lawn at Armature Works, 1910 North Ola Avenue.

“We found that yoga had this kind of reputation for only being for people who could afford to go into a studio, take studio classes. We just wanted to debunk that myth and let the public know that yoga is available in lots of different places and ways,” Bella Prana Wellness Collective Manager and Instructor Megan Weathers said.

Weathers has been practicing for more than a decade and said her interest began after she had her twins. She also said yoga is a beneficial activity families can do together.

“Kids probably have more pressure than anyone these days, learning all these new ways to be in school and adapting to masks. Yoga and teaching these mindful practices to them at a really early age starts to make an imprint,” Weathers said.

In addition to yoga and meditation, Bella Prana Wellness Collective also has teacher trainings, reiki and sound healing available. They host donation-based yoga sessions in locations throughout Tampa Bay.

More information about the event, in-studio classes and teacher training is available on Bella Prana’s website.