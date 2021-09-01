Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch Parade honors Tampa Bay veterans

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch‘s 13-mile bike ride was cancelled on Wednesday due to weather but the parade went on as scheduled.

The event kicked off at Bert’s Barracuda and gave the public an opportunity to thank veterans for their service.

For the past six years, the Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch has been hosting events like Wednesday’s parade to show support for local veterans. The non profit organization was founded by Mike DeLancey of Pinellas Park who was wounded in a sniper attack while serving in Iraq.

“One of the big things when you get home is you sort of feel isolated,” DeLancey said.

By teaming up with the City of Pinellas Park, Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch has helped provide veterans with a wheelchair-adapted park. The park has trails, fitness stations and courts veterans can play various ball sports on.

“When they start meeting other service men and women, that bond helps and they get reintegrated back into the community,” DeLancey said.

More details about Lurie Park, donations and volunteering can be found on the organization’s website.