Worldwide Aquathon Day swims into St. Pete Beach this weekend

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A special event to get your fins and flippers moving is coming to St. Pete Beach this weekend.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about Aquathon Day.

The St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center is hosting the 8th Annual Worldwide Aquathon Day.

There will be three classes offered including Crazy Fun Yoga, Aqua Zumba and Aqua Fusion.

Those who complete all three classes receive a certificate of completion.

All proceeds benefit the free swim lesson program at the St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center.

The Aquathon Day will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. noon. and classes are $5 each.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Aquathon Day at the St. Pete Beach Aquatic Center.

