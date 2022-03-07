World’s oldest, largest shuffleboard club in St. Pete seeing increase in membership

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club was established in 1924 and is located downtown near Mirror Lake.

The club is considered the largest and the oldest shuffleboard club in the entire world, with 76 courts and more than 2,000 members.

According to St. Pete Shuffleboard Club Executive Director Christine Page, the club had the largest increase in membership at the end of last year.

“I think the draw is that people are looking for authentic experiences now. They sit on their computers all day, everything is virtual and everybody is on social media. This is something real and tangible you can come out and do,” Page said.

If you drive through Downtown St. Pete on a Friday night, you may notice hundreds of people laughing and playing shuffleboard at the club. Page said that is when the most people attend during the week and there are volunteers that can teach you how to play.

“Everybody is here on a Friday night, all ages, all different types of people. It really is like a little microcosm of St. Pete,” she said.

During a typical game of singles, each player gets four discs, called “biscuits”. The two players take turns shuffling them to the triangle across the court.

At the end, you earn points depending on where on the triangle the biscuits are still on.

“Once you get into it and start learning the strategy, you can spend years mastering it so that keeps people’s interest,” Page said.

The St. Pete Shuffleboard Club is open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon. You can check out their website for additional information.