Woodstock-inspired bike ride on Bayshore raising money to donate bikes to kids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Part of Bayshore Boulevard is shutting down on Saturday for a Woodstock-inspired bike ride that will raise money to donate bikes and helmets to kids in need.

Bicyclists are encouraged to dress up in their grooviest hippie attire. Local vendors and artists will also line the street for this family-friendly event. After the community bike ride, there will be a VIP party at the Tampa Garden Club from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

BIKESTOCK is put on by the nonprofit Onbikes and the City of Tampa. Last year’s fundraising event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Bayshore Blvd will be closed from Swann Avenue to Bay to Bay Boulevard on Saturday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Interested riders and VIP party-goers can register through the organization’s website.