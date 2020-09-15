Win-A-Wedding with all frills and no fuss during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The pandemic put a hold on many celebrations, and one local company is hoping to give special couples a wedding with all the frills and none of the fuss.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how you or a loved one could win a stress-free wedding.

As our world has changed, weddings have evolved as well.

Local company MiniMony says couples are now embracing the shift towards simple planning and intimate details.

The women ran innovative business is introducing an innovative approach to wedding planning and wedding experiences.

MiniMony’s 90-minute micro-weddings for 25 people will have an officiant, flowers, small-bites, cake and champagne, as well as timeless photos and a full ceremony video.

You or a loved one can Win-A-Wedding by applying and then voting.

Then, all you need to do is pick the day and time that works best for you and show up.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Win-A-Wedding by MiniMony Weddings.