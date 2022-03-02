Wildlife center in Madeira Beach rescues hundreds of native, exotic animals

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — One animal rescue group in Tampa Bay has been working to make life better for those that cannot safely return to the wild.

The Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center is located at Johns Pass in Madeira Beach and recently celebrated their 10th anniversary.

The center rescues and cares for more than 250 native and exotic animals that include alligators, snakes, turtles, pigs and even a lemur.

“A lot of these animals don’t have any place to go if something happens and they can’t stay with their current owners so we just want to be here for them,” Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center Sales and Marketing Director Daniel Glenn said.

The team has also worked with several schools in Tampa Bay to teach students about co-existing with native wildlife.

“We really want to make sure that these animals are better understood, just like the alligators that you see around the place. People think about this big prehistoric eating machine and nothing could be farther from the truth,” Glenn said.

Glenn also said the center is a resource for families before they get a pet, like a tortoise, and realize it will live for more than 50 years.

Families are encouraged to be a part of the center’s mission to help animals by donating blankets, pillows or even just visiting.

Additional information regarding visits and donations can be found on the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center’s website.