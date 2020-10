SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Little monsters, get ready! The Big Cat Habitat has Halloween fun this weekend.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to Wild-O-Ween.

Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary is hosting its annual kid friendly Wild-O-Ween.

There will be treats, mummy-wrapping and costume contests, face painting, pony rides and a live animal demonstration.

The Halloween event is on Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Wild-O-Ween at the Big Cat Habitat.