BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA)- A group of ballet dancers in Tampa Bay have been rehearsing for months put on a production of “Cinderella.”

Around 30 training, pre-professional and professional dancers from the Brandon Ballet are scheduled to bring the classic fairytale to life Saturday.

While some of you may know the tale of “Cinderella” from the 1950 animated Disney film, the ballet version has some differences in the storyline.

“We have a lot more fairies than the movie version. We have four fairies that play each season. Then we have the Fairy Godmother, we have her coming out as a beggar,” Brandon Ballet Assistant Artistic Director Brentwood Townend said. “She’s in this black robe and it’s very dramatic and then she reveals herself as the Fairy Godmother.”

Like several local non-profit organizations, Brandon Ballet was on the verge of shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were able to stay open with outdoor performances and support from the community.

Dancers said they are glad to be performing on a stage again.

“It’s a timeless experience being able to just heard the audience react live to what we’re doing. You just can’t replicate it. It’s really a blessing to be back,” Townend said.

You can watch Brandon Ballet’s Production of Cinderella this Saturday at Riverview High School beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Prices online are $35 for adults, $25 for children and seniors and $15 for homeschool groups/students.

Prices at the door are $40 for adults, $30 for children and seniors and $20 for homeschool families.

Tickets can be purchased through their website.