Walkabout Eatery creates Australian cooking show to get little mates baking during coronavirus outbreak

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – As businesses prepare for some normalcy, one local restaurant will be keeping a few of the newfound ways.

The Walkabout Eatery is an authentic Australian restaurant keeping business going during the coronavirus outbreak.

The local eatery incorporated new menu items, decor and fun new games during the downtime.

It launched a cooking show so you and your little mates could bake like Aussies.

The Walkabout Eatery owner Regina McColl told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross she is looking forward to business getting back to normal to help the ten families she employs.

