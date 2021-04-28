Volunteers needed in Tampa Bay as Meals On Wheels for Kids expands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is now helping deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids to students and their families in Tarpon Springs, Odessa, East Lake and Palm Harbor.

Meals On Wheels for Kids delivers meal boxes to students and their families when school is out or when students are learning remotely. The boxes include produce, non-perishable goods as well as cold meals.

Volunteers with Level 2 background checks are needed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to deliver meal boxes starting at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will fill up their own cars with the meal boxes at St. Nicolas Church Community Center in Tarpon Springs. Routes usually take about 60 minutes to complete

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit the Network to End Hunger website.

To find out if your family is eligible to receive free meals, you can visit the Meals On Wheels for Kids website or you can call (813) 344-5837.