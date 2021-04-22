Volunteers needed for invasive plant removal event at Camp Bayou

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management is hosting an invasive plant removal event called “Earth Day Invasive Plant Blitz”.

The event is being held at Camp Bayou Nature Preserve that was bought using funds from the Jan K Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program (ELAPP.)

Volunteers are asked to bring a back pack with sunglasses, sunscreen, snacks, water, work gloves, tools, bug spray and a change of clothes. Closed-toe shoes are required and the walking/hiking length that will be traveled is about two miles.

The event is open to people ages 8 and up, but children under 18 must have an adult with them.

The invasive plant removal event is on April 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers must register in order to attend.

The Camp Bayou Canoe Launch Outdoor Learning Center is located in Ruskin at 4140 24th St. SE. Once you reach the end of 24th, you must go through the gate and take a left onto a gravel road to arrive.