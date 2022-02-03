Vintage toy expert buying old toys in Tampa Bay this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Whether it is a Hot Wheels car, a Barbie without a box or even an comic book, the old toys in your attic or basement could be worth a lot of cash.

This week, “America’s Toy Scout“, Joel Magee, is hosting the Tampa Vintage Toy Buying Show at multiple cities in Tampa Bay.

Magee is looking for residents to bring their childhood toys or collectables to the show. He has offered cash on the spot for different types of popular toys from the 1980’s or older.

“It could be Barbies, it could be G.I. Joes, Star Wars, Transformers, Tonka trucks, trains, cowboys, if it’s toy-related, bring it,” Magee said.

Magee also said you do not have to worry about cleaning the toys before bringing them in.

“Our ultimate goal is to have this stuff come back out and be seen again, it’s not doing anybody any good just sitting in an attic or a closet,” Magee said.

The Tampa Vintage Toy Buying Show runs through Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Below you can find a list of the daily locations.

Jan. 31 at Courtyard Marriott on Palm River Road in Tampa/Brandon

Feb. 1 at Holiday Inn on Gulf to Bay Blvd in Clearwater

Feb. 2 at Springhill Suites Marriott on Primrose Lake Circle in North Tampa

Feb. 3 at Courtyard Marriott on Tampa Road in Oldsmar

Feb. 4 at Courtyard Marriott on Executive Drive in Clearwater

Feb. 5 at 3805 W Cypress St in Tampa

