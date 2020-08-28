Venice Theatre virtual classes help kids shine this school year

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Students around Tampa Bay are relying on virtual learning this year, but there is a way for them to still experience the arts.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how the Venice Theatre is making sure every child still shines this school year.

The Venice Theatre offers classes like creative drama, digital performance, scriptwriting, performance arts and even a possible virtual performance opportunity.

The community theater hopes to continue to connect with those interested in the arts in Tampa Bay.

