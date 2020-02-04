‘Urban Air Adventure Park’ brings fresh fun to New Tampa

NEW TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An all-new adventure park just opened in the Tampa Bay with new thrills for everyone in the family.

Urban Air Adventure Park is a fun zone for all with several attractions full of adventurous, unique, and engaging activities.

The latest edition of Urban Air in New Tampa is the newest attractions nationwide, featuring Spin Zone and Flip Zone Bumper Cars, Wipeout and Warrior Obstacle Course.

Some of the new attractions include. coasters, ropes course, climbing walls, and trampolines.

