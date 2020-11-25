Untold story of Tampa icon MOSI’s ‘Recyclosaurus Rex’ is revealed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The making of a community icon is causing an uproar around town with its untold story.

The making of Recyclesaurus Rex dates back almost 30 years and all begins with Tampa artist Terry Klaaren.

Klaaren was commissioned 27 years ago to make an art sculpture outside of the Museum of Science and Industry to welcome guests.

All these years later, after every storm our town has weathered, Recyclosaurus Rex still stands tall towering over the museum.

Nicole Flores, a film student at the University Tampa, and most notably a former Air Force Academy Cadet, US Air Force Officer, and a KC-135 pilot reached out to MOSI about making a documentary showing the design and building of our Recyclosaurus.

Along with the artist and creator of Recyclosaurus Rex, Klaaran, they have documented the story behind one of Tampa’s most iconic figures.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Recyclosaurus Rex at MOSI.