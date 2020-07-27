Two hunger heroes come together to feed people with special needs

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Two local heroes are coming together today to help feed those with special needs in Tampa Bay.

When the pandemic hit, Miracle By The Bay got to work helping people with special needs to create a community food distribution.

The non-profit organization is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to become a hunger hero today.

Miracle By The Bay is grateful to help connect organizations to those with special needs and feed the hungry.

The community food distribution will be held at the 1 Care Enrichment Center in Largo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Miracle By The Bay.

CLICK HERE to find food closest to you from Feeding Tampa Bay.