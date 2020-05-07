Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

TRIBE Seminole Heights needs help bringing community together again

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tribe in Seminole Heights wants to open their doors again to families in Seminole Heights but they need the community’s support.

Tribe in Seminole Heights is a place for kids to learn art, music, legos, yoga and more with a little something for everyone.

The grassroots organization needs help getting the community space back into safe shape with hand sanitizer dispensers and a deep clean.

But it will not be an easy task.

Tribe founder Kristen Brown told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it will cost $15,000 to 20,000 dollars before it can welcome kids back.

Brown said she just wants to see the TRIBE families again and her big dream is just to be open.

CLICK HERE to learn more about TRIBE Seminole Heights.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss