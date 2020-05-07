TRIBE Seminole Heights needs help bringing community together again

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tribe in Seminole Heights wants to open their doors again to families in Seminole Heights but they need the community’s support.

Tribe in Seminole Heights is a place for kids to learn art, music, legos, yoga and more with a little something for everyone.

The grassroots organization needs help getting the community space back into safe shape with hand sanitizer dispensers and a deep clean.

But it will not be an easy task.

Tribe founder Kristen Brown told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it will cost $15,000 to 20,000 dollars before it can welcome kids back.

Brown said she just wants to see the TRIBE families again and her big dream is just to be open.

CLICK HERE to learn more about TRIBE Seminole Heights.