Toasted Monkey welcomes back customers on St. Pete Beach as businesses reopen

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Restaurants, beaches and more storefronts are open for business today.

One eatery on St. Pete Beach is making adjustments to keep you safe, while getting staff back to work.

Toasted Monkey is typically a packed spot on St. Pete beach, but since the coronavirus outbreak things have changed.

The restaurant took the quarantine time to do to-go orders and give back to frontline workers.

But as beaches and restaurants open today in florida, the local eatery is ready for the newest version of normal.

The beachfront spot has a large outdoor area for safer seating six-feet apart.

The restaurant owner Matt Vario told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he’s excited to welcome in some friendly old faces and hopes to see some new ones as well.

Vario said the resturant will be following all CDC, state and county guidelines and is happy to have customers outside the shack once again.

