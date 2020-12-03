‘Tis the season for Christmas in the Wild at ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas in the Wild is lighting up ZooTampa!

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us the safe holiday fun.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

One of Tampa’s most beloved holiday traditions, Christmas in the Wild is back with magical light and safe nights.

Families looking for safe holiday fun will be immersed into an outdoor seasonal adventure featuring twinkling lights, delectable holiday treats, amazing wildlife and new jolly adventures.

Christmas in the Wild is a reservation-only event on select nights through December 30.

Christmas in the Wild is a limited capacity event. Advance date and timed reservations are strongly encouraged and the best way to guarantee admission.

To learn more about Christmas in the Wild visit, https://zootampa.org/christmas-in-the-wild/.