Tiki Docks brings topical taste, immersive experience to Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A new restaurant is coming to town with an experience like never before.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us an inside look at Tiki Docks in Riverview.

The cool new hangout along the Alafia River is all about the tropical lifestyle.

The Polynesian themed restaurant is known for its “World Famous Crab Cakes” and festive tiki drinks.

Some other menu items include hand battered chicken tenders, shrimp, oysters, fish sandwiches, salads, cocktails and margaritas.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Tiki Docks in Riverview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

