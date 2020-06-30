Thrill-seekers needed to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit is repelling folks over the edge of a building for a good cause.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is helping kids in a unique way.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is a mentoring program for at-risk kids.

The “Over the Edge” event helps match littles on the waiting list to their new bigs.

To become an edger, participants raise $1,500, which is the cost to fund a match for a year.

Meet that goal and you’ll get to repel down a Tampa skyscraper.

Event organizers told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s a thrilling and unique experience.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and the Over the Edge event on August 15.