TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This summer has been a scorcher for the Tampa Bay area. With the city enduring record-breaking heat, many have been looking for ways to stay cool without going too far.

Luckily enough, residents and visitors don’t have to look far to beat the heat, as one of Tampa’s water parks was voted one of USA Today’s 10 Best outdoor water parks in the United States.

According to USA Today, a panel of experts nominated their favorite outdoor water parks from across the country. From that list, readers were able to vote on their favorite park.

Tampa’s very own Adventure Island was voted the seventh-best in the country.

“In Tampa, thrill-seekers can tackle Colossal Curl, a thrill slide at Adventure Island bringing up to four riders high above the action for a weightless experience that merges funnel and wave for an action-packed descent,” USA Today wrote. “Back on the ground, Paradise Lagoon’s 9,000 square feet of slides and waterfalls offer lots of adventure on terra firma – unless you choose to take advantage of the cliff jumps.”

The 30-acre park features water slides, pools, and children’s areas, as well as dining and other attractions.

Located right across the street from Tampa Bay’s popular amusement park, Busch Gardens, the water park is sure to be a fun time for anyone visiting.

To see the full list of the best outdoor water parks in the country, follow this link.