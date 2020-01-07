The zesty new Girl Scouts USA cookie is…

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a big day for cookie monsters everywhere!

Girl Scouts USA is kicking off this sweet season with a brand new cookie.

I now introduce you to “Lemon-Ups”.

It’s a crispy lemon cookie with a glaze on the bottom.

Each one has an inspirational message imprinted on the top to give you an extra boost of confidence.

The Lemon-Ups will replace the Savanah Smiles anniversary cookie.

Cookie sales begin online today and booths will pop up around Tampa Bay starting on Feb. 14. CLICK HERE to find cookies near you.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Girl Scouts USA.