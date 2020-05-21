The Prep of South Tampa adds safety measures to keep kids healthy at summer camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer camps will go on this year for many, but what will be different?

The Prep of South Tampa will be keeping kids safe with new healthy practices.

At The Prep of South Tampa there is something for everyone.

Kids can go to sports camps or attend enrichment programs like cooking and art.

To keep everyone safe, counselors will wear masks, kids temperatures will be taken and parents will not be allowed in the building.

The non-profit is splitting all camps into groups of 10 or less and limiting the touch-points between kids.

The Prep of South Tampa Executive Director, Ron Salzman, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross going to camp will be a breath of fresh air for kids and parents.

CLICK HERE to sign up for summer camps at The Prep of South Tampa.

LATEST STORIES: