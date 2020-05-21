Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

The Prep of South Tampa adds safety measures to keep kids healthy at summer camp

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer camps will go on this year for many, but what will be different?

The Prep of South Tampa will be keeping kids safe with new healthy practices.

At The Prep of South Tampa there is something for everyone.

Kids can go to sports camps or attend enrichment programs like cooking and art.

To keep everyone safe, counselors will wear masks, kids temperatures will be taken and parents will not be allowed in the building.

The non-profit is splitting all camps into groups of 10 or less and limiting the touch-points between kids.

The Prep of South Tampa Executive Director, Ron Salzman, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross going to camp will be a breath of fresh air for kids and parents.

CLICK HERE to sign up for summer camps at The Prep of South Tampa.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss