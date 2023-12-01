TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Watching “The Nutcracker” has become a holiday tradition for many families in Tampa Bay and you can see it yourself at the Straz this month.

“The Nutcracker” tells the classic story of a young girl who befriends a nutcracker that later comes to life and gets into a battle with the evil Mouse King.

Next Generation Ballet, The Straz Center’s office ballet company, has around 150 talented dancers performing in the annual production.

Some of these dancers are children as young as 8 years old who have been rehearsing since September.

News Channel 8’s Brianda Villegas spoke with 20-year-old Luka Sanchez who traveled from Guadalajara, Mexico to perform in Tampa.

“It’s beautiful and it is so magical for the kids, especially because they get so surprised and they get touched for what’s going on in the scene,” Sanchez said.

“The Nutcracker” will have five shows at The Straz Center’s Morsani Hall on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Dec. 22. at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Get your tickets now on The Straz’s website.