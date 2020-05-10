The Littlest Trunk helps families who need formula during coronavirus outbreak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local shop in St. Petersburg opened its doors for business this week but is still trying to give back to those in need.

The Littlest Trunk is a children’s and maternity boutique in St. Pete who just reopened the doors for safe social distance shopping.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the store kept staff employed by building a website, doing virtual shopping and contactless delivery.

The small boutique also collected formula to donate to families in need feeding hundreds of the tiniest tots in our community.

The Littlest Trunk owner Megan Nelson told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it has been a struggle to stay afloat but she has learned so much from generosity.

Nelson said she has worried a lot but being able to give back has made businesses this month one of the most rewarding.

If you or a loved one needs formula The Littlest Trunk has more for those in our community struggling.

