The Bishop Museum reopens parts of natural history center for summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Sarasota is opening parts of the natural history center back up for people to experience it this summer.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has opened the largest natural history center on the Gulf Coast.

You now can explore by following one flow of direction to maintain social distancing.

The Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat has three sea cows for you to see getting healthier and stronger every day.

There are five weeks of summer camps starting this week.

Everything from astronomy to biology and of course, animal sciences.

For those who don’t feel comfortable going to the museum yet, you can still connect online every day.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the museum was built to help people experience natural history.

The Bishop Museum still has scholarships available for summer camps.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature.