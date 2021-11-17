The Arc Tampa Bay to host Annual Festival of Trees this weekend

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation’s Festival of Trees is back with hundreds of decorated trees and wreaths to check out this weekend.

The Festival of Trees is celebrating its 37th year with live performances, local vendors, crafts for kids, and even a visit from Santa Claus himself.

Local organizations have decorated more than 300 trees and wreaths for people to buy at the festival. If anyone chooses to purchase one of the 7-foot trees, they will be delivered to their home.

The tree and wreath sales will benefit individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay.

“Throughout this event, we hope to raise about $150,000 to go back into our programs. Our friends in our programs have had a particularly hard past year and a half so we’ve had a lot of needs come up,” The Arc Tampa Bay Executive Director Madison Hauenstein said.

AmeriLife is this year’s presenting sponsor. Since their partnership with The Arc Tampa Bay began, AmeriLife has helped nearly $1 million to support the foundation’s programs.

Festival of Trees will be open to the public on Nov. 19, 20, and 21 at the Long Center on North Belcher Road in Clearwater. General admission is $5 and admission is free for children under 5.