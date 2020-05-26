‘Taste Of The Fair’ brings carnival food drive-thru to Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s still a way to get a taste of the fair as the summer months roll in and the best part, you don’t even have to leave your car.
A pop-up fair in Riverview is working to still serve up our childhood favorites.
Taste of the Fair is a drive-thru experience bringing fair foods to Riverview safely during this tough time.
You can get all the fan-favorites like pizza, bacon doughnut burgers, turkey legs, funnel cakes and more.
The co-founder Matthew Lauther told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross it’s been a different journey than expected this season but they are excited to bring some joy to the community.
Lauther said it’s been a true blessing to bring this here and excitement is booming.
You can check out the taste of the fair on US-301 and Symmes Road in Riverview.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Taste of the Fair.
