Taste favorites from Bern’s dessert room at new ‘Little Midway Ice Cream & Pastry Parlor’

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) – "Life is better with sprinkles," don't you think?

Little Midway Ice Cream and Pastry Parlor is now open and serving up sweet treats inspired by the world-famous Berns Steak House.

You can dig into a spoonful of ice cream or take a bite out of the tasty cupcakes.

New creations like their cold brew coffee and coconut vanilla dairy-free ice cream are also on the menu.

Sticky messes are encouraged with classic favorites like the infamous macadamia nut ice cream.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Little Midway on South Howard Ave in Tampa.

