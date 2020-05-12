Tarpon Springs businesses keep traditions alive as Sponge Docks reopen

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Tarpon Springs was hit hard when businesses shut down during the coronavirus outbreak and now they’re getting back on their feet.

One traditional Greek restaurant is hoping to see more people soon to keep business going.

Going to Tarpon Springs is like stepping into Greece with old traditions and, of course, the food.

Hellas Bakery is a greek resturant with all the favorites like greek cannolis, baklava, tiramisu, napoleons and more.

The family-owned restaurant used the downtime during the coronavirus outbreak to upgrade the space.

Today it’s using 20 of its 70 tables but hopes that number will rise to 50 percent soon, and maybe even a full house by the end of summer.

Hellas Bakery General Manager Manny Psomas told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross he is focusing on social distancing, sanitizing and keeping everyone safe.

Psomas said its nice to be together apart but at the same time keeping his social distance that way everyone is safe.

You don’t have to go far to get a taste of Greece just head to the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Hellas Restaurant and Bakery.

